Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Being the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls continues to boast stable financials and regular cash returns to shareholders. It is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the U.S., with more than 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consisting of Huntington Ingalls ships. Post the Camber Corp buyout, Huntington Ingalls will now offer sophisticated mission-based professional services and high-end IT solutions. Going forward, Huntington Ingalls projects invest capital worth $1.5 billion by 2020 to strengthen and protect its core shipbuilding business. Its solid capital resources fund its operations, which have allowed the company to generate improved net cash from operating activities in first quarter of 2017. However, Huntington Ingalls' limited commercial exposure and high dependence on the government might be a heavy blow to margins amid uncertain U.S. defense spending trends.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $214.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE HII) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.65. 219,535 shares of the company traded hands. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $220.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post $11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $462,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $299,675.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,306.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,592. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,899,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

