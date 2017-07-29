Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Bonds Rise 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) debt rose 1.5% against its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $99.00 and were trading at $97.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Hertz Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hertz Global Holdings from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE HTZ) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,895 shares. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock’s market cap is $1.45 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Hertz Global Holdings had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post ($0.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 84,736 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,574,000.

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

