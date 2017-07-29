Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 147,338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP John Lucks sold 33,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $497,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $604,787.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,500 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $69,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,752 shares of company stock valued at $733,019. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $149,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

