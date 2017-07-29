Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income Limited’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) opened at 385.00 on Friday. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 385.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/henderson-far-east-income-limited-lonhfel-increases-dividend-to-gbx-5-30-per-share.html.

About Henderson Far East Income Limited

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a high level of dividends, as well as capital appreciation over the long term, from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets (Asia Pacific region).

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.