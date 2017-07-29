Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) CEO Sells $416,400.00 in Stock

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Telkamp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Insurance Innovations Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Bruce Telkamp sold 30,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $849,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Bruce Telkamp sold 15,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $397,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Bruce Telkamp sold 30,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $800,400.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Bruce Telkamp sold 3,901 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $88,162.60.

On Friday, May 12th, Bruce Telkamp sold 18,745 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $411,265.30.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bruce Telkamp sold 24,179 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $489,624.75.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 28.05 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) CEO Sells $416,400.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/health-insurance-innovations-inc-hiiq-ceo-sells-416400-00-in-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 36.8% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.