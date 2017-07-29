Head to Head Comparison: Dominion Diamond Corporation (DDC) versus Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:HWD)

Dominion Diamond Corporation (NYSE: DDC) and Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE:HWD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Diamond Corporation and Dominion Diamond Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Diamond Corporation -1.07% 1.46% 0.94% Dominion Diamond Corp -3.72% -2.65% -1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Diamond Corporation and Dominion Diamond Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Diamond Corporation $603.57 million 1.88 $262.40 million ($0.07) -201.57 Dominion Diamond Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Diamond Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Diamond Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dominion Diamond Corporation and Dominion Diamond Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Diamond Corporation 0 4 3 0 2.43 Dominion Diamond Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Diamond Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $15.07, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Dominion Diamond Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dominion Diamond Corporation is more favorable than Dominion Diamond Corp.

Dividends

Dominion Diamond Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dominion Diamond Corp does not pay a dividend. Dominion Diamond Corporation pays out -571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Dominion Diamond Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Dominion Diamond Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominion Diamond Corporation beats Dominion Diamond Corp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Diamond Corporation

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine. It controls the Ekati Diamond Mine, as well as the associated diamond sorting and sales facilities in Toronto and Yellowknife, Canada, Mumbai, India, and Antwerp, Belgium. The Ekati Diamond Mine consists of the Core Zone, which includes the operating mine and other permitted kimberlite pipes, as well as the Buffer Zone, an adjacent area hosting kimberlite pipes having both development and exploration potential, such as the Jay kimberlite pipe and the Lynx kimberlite pipe.

About Dominion Diamond Corp

