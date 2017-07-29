Analyzing NephroGenex (NRX) & Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Allergan PLC. (NYSE: AGN) and NephroGenex (NASDAQ:NRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allergan PLC. and NephroGenex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan PLC. $14.74 billion 5.77 $5.80 billion $29.08 8.70 NephroGenex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allergan PLC. has higher revenue and earnings than NephroGenex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allergan PLC. and NephroGenex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan PLC. 0 5 12 0 2.71 NephroGenex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allergan PLC. currently has a consensus price target of $275.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. NephroGenex has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 12,391.08%. Given NephroGenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NephroGenex is more favorable than Allergan PLC..

Profitability

This table compares Allergan PLC. and NephroGenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan PLC. 82.42% 7.29% 4.08% NephroGenex N/A -211.97% -105.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Allergan PLC. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Allergan PLC. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allergan PLC. pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NephroGenex does not pay a dividend. Allergan PLC. pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allergan PLC. beats NephroGenex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc. is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets. The Company operates in two segments: specialty pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The specialty pharmaceuticals segment produces products, including ophthalmic products for dry eye, glaucoma, inflammation, infection, allergy and retinal disease; Botox for therapeutic and aesthetic indications; skin care products for acne, psoriasis, eyelash growth and prescription and OTC skin care products, and urologics products. The medical devices segment produces medical devices, including breast implants for augmentation, revision and reconstructive surgery and tissue expanders, and facial aesthetics products.

About NephroGenex

NephroGenex, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics to treat kidney disease. The Company has paused the clinical program of its product candidate, oral Pyridorin, for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. The Company was primarily focused on the Phase III Pyridorin program, and other planned clinical and nonclinical studies and other work needed to submit Pyridorin for acute kidney injury (AKI), as well as the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in patients with Type II diabetes for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe. The Company has not generated any revenues.

