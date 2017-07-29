HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.HD Supply Holdings also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.02-2.17 EPS.
Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,162 shares. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.
HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. HD Supply Holdings had a return on equity of 58.13% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HD Supply Holdings announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. UBS AG upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of HD Supply Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.
HD Supply Holdings Company Profile
HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.
