Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,371 Shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of HCA Holdings worth $46,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Holdings by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,763,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,908,000 after buying an additional 1,059,925 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in HCA Holdings by 44.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,627,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,814,000 after buying an additional 501,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Holdings by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,576,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,157,000 after buying an additional 361,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HCA Holdings by 55.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 958,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after buying an additional 341,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in HCA Holdings by 153.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 540,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,119,000 after buying an additional 327,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) traded up 0.60% on Friday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,836 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/hca-holdings-inc-nysehca-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-updated.html.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on HCA Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 246,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $20,447,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 392,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,603,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 361,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.06 per share, with a total value of $30,001,687.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,424 shares of company stock worth $33,234,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.