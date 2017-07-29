Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Ctrip.com International makes up 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 54.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 111.7% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ctrip.com International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the second quarter valued at about $13,153,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) opened at 59.71 on Friday. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ctrip.com International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Ctrip.com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

