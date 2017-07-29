GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.56

GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 97,913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GRIDSUM HOLDING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

GRIDSUM HOLDING (NASDAQ:GSUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GRIDSUM HOLDING will post ($0.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSUM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIDSUM HOLDING during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GRIDSUM HOLDING during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GRIDSUM HOLDING by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 358,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 342,863 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GRIDSUM HOLDING during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIDSUM HOLDING Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc is a holding company. The Company provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The Company’s technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes real-time events. The Company offers various types of solutions and technologies.

