Greenleaf Trust Holds Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Greenleaf Trust held its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 87,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co. by 24.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 148,287 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co. had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.6294 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom Co.’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Chunghwa Telecom Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHT shares. UBS AG cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services.

