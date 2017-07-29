Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 280,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 163,483 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ JD) traded up 0.13% on Friday, reaching $45.22. 8,919,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

