Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68,995 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation comprises about 1.5% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Microsoft Corporation worth $571,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 93.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,737 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at 73.04 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $562.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on Microsoft Corporation from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,694 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,841,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,930,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $207,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,962,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,087,549 shares of company stock worth $833,873,794 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

