Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Stake Held by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC held its position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 86.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 302,337 shares of the stock traded hands. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.79 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

