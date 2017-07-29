GMS (GMS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about GMS (NYSE:GMS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GMS earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8304054710758 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GMS (NYSE GMS) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,345 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 3.49. GMS has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. GMS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on GMS from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Mueller sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $31,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Alan Adams sold 83,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $2,659,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,986,079 shares of company stock valued at $126,278,983.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

