Gamco Investors (GBL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gamco Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.9449812217392 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Gamco Investors (GBL) traded down 1.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Gamco Investors has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Gamco Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

