Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report issued on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Northcoast Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/fy2017-earnings-forecast-for-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-nasdaqleco-issued-by-northcoast-research.html.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ LECO) opened at 86.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.28 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

In other news, Director David H. Gunning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,999,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,032 shares in the company, valued at $22,042,603.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,930 shares of company stock worth $5,529,686 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $8,883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 115.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 79,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.