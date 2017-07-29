FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,580 shares. FS Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 86.84% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other FS Investment Corporation news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $198,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Adelman purchased 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,479.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,880 shares of company stock worth $345,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FS Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Investment Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

