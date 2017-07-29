Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have been underperforming the Zacks Categorized industry since the past one year, primarily due to a decline in the company's in traditional watches, softness in leather business and tough retail landscape. The company is also facing economic challenges in many of its key international markets. Notably, the company’s sales have lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate since past four straight quarters. Though Fossil’s connected wearables and smartwatches are expected to gain momentum, the Watches category is likely to remain sluggish due to increased competition from new entrants in the market and volatility in sales pattern. Meanwhile, the company focuses on a restructuring program named New World Fossil, which aims at improving the financial performance of the Fossil brand and build an improved operating platform to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Get Fossil Group Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr cut Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $12.00 target price on Fossil Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Fossil Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ FOSL) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 1,891,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $582 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fossil Group will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/fossil-group-inc-nasdaqfosl-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

In other news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 1,075,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $12,136,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,183,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,226,600.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 520,281 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $5,572,209.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,445,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,797.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,220,281 shares of company stock worth $23,790,210 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,784 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 50,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,572 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,553 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.