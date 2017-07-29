Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Stock Price

News articles about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0892283107783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 268,915 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

In related news, Director Paul R. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/fortress-transportation-and-infrastructure-investors-ftai-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people across the world. The Company operates through five segments Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.