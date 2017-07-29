FLIR Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.32 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS AG raised FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ FLIR) opened at 36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.58. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director William Wright Crouch sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,394,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,415.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $522,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,771 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in FLIR Systems by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in FLIR Systems by 310.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.