Equities researchers at FinnCap began coverage on shares of Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP) opened at 345.00 on Thursday. Innovaderma Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 407.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 40.86 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.30.

WARNING: “FinnCap Begins Coverage on Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/finncap-begins-coverage-on-innovaderma-plc-lonidp.html.

In related news, insider Ross Andrews purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £51,450 ($67,027.10).

