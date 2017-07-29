United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Purchases 200 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$98.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$98.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,480.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,020.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE UNC) remained flat at $98.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. United Co.s Limited has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

United Co.s Limited Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

