Comparing Lakeland Industries (LAKE) & Duluth Holdings (DLTH)

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth Holdings and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings 4.71% 17.31% 12.18% Lakeland Industries 6.31% 7.87% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duluth Holdings and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lakeland Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duluth Holdings presently has a consensus price target of $27.01, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Duluth Holdings’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Duluth Holdings is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Duluth Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duluth Holdings and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings $391.17 million 1.62 $35.79 million $0.56 34.93 Lakeland Industries $88.78 million 1.26 $10.64 million $0.77 20.07

Duluth Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Duluth Holdings has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duluth Holdings beats Lakeland Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs. The retail segment includes revenues from the Company’s retail and outlet stores. The Company offers its products under the Duluth Trading brand. The Company’s Website, www.duluthtrading.com, serves as a storefront for its product assortment. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated 14 retail stores and two outlet stores. The Company’s stores range in size from approximately 6,000 to 14,000 selling square feet. The Company’s products also include Ballroom jeans, Duluthflex clothing, Armachillo shirts, Dry on the Fly pants, Armachillo underwear and No-Yank Tank.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves. The Company’s products are sold by its in-house customer service group, its regional sales managers and independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,200 North American safety and mill supply distributors. These distributors in turn supply end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific and medical laboratories.

