Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 2,871.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,501,000 after buying an additional 12,345,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,149,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,119,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,691,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 331.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,271,000 after buying an additional 759,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,035,847,000 after buying an additional 531,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman Corporation alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.10. 588,212 shares of the company traded hands. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $266.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.62 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/fiduciary-trust-co-reduces-position-in-northrop-grumman-corporation-noc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Vice sold 29,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,113,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wesley G. Bush sold 33,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $8,315,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,750,506. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.