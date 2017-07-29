Marshwinds Advisory Co. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,818,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,737,168,000 after buying an additional 745,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,230.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,025,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,072,000 after buying an additional 20,394,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,370,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,462,643,000 after buying an additional 845,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,111,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,043,909,000 after buying an additional 244,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,135,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,877,000 after buying an additional 235,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE FIS) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,194 shares. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $91.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 58.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Gary Norcross sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $20,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Oates sold 266,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $22,081,086.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,899,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,501 shares of company stock valued at $61,960,326. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

