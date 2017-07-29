FelCor Lodging Trust (FCH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News stories about FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FelCor Lodging Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9903705491403 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FelCor Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FelCor Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE FCH) traded up 1.51% on Friday, hitting $7.40. 843,328 shares of the company were exchanged. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FelCor Lodging Trust will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. FelCor Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

FelCor Lodging Trust Company Profile

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

