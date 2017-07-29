FBR & Co Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst J. Levi-Ribner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. FBR & Co also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, July 14th. FIG Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.25 price objective (down previously from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) opened at 26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP David H. Straus bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.53 per share, with a total value of $25,530.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

