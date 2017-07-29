FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4236292847979 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (FBK) traded up 1.43% on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares. The stock has a market cap of $987.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. FB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $38.59.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. FB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of FB Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of FB Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

FB Financial Corporation Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

