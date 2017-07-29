ALLIANCE WORLD (NYSE:AWF) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about ALLIANCE WORLD (NYSE:AWF) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ALLIANCE WORLD earned a news impact score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.0407503101322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ALLIANCE WORLD (NYSE:AWF) traded down 0.46% on Friday, hitting $12.99. 116,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. ALLIANCE WORLD has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. ALLIANCE WORLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other ALLIANCE WORLD news, Director Carol Mcmullen purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,856. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund invests without limit in securities denominated in non-united States currencies, as well as those denominated in the US dollar.

