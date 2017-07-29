Far Resources Ltd (TSE:FAT) Director Jeremy Ross sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$3,312,500.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Far Resources Ltd (TSE:FAT) Director Jeremy Ross Sells 125,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/far-resources-ltd-tsefat-director-jeremy-ross-sells-125000-shares.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.