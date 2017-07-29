BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note published on Monday, July 17th. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Vetr lowered Exact Sciences Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark Co. set a $50.00 price target on Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Exact Sciences Corporation from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) traded up 4.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,011 shares. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.70 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 83.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $69,962.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,759,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,903,000 after buying an additional 528,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 45,816.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,804,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 6,789,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,985,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after buying an additional 2,468,376 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 66.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,502,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,107,000 after buying an additional 1,002,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1,534.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 2,347,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

