Evertec (EVTC) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evertec earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8516582743786 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE EVTC) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,400 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.24. Evertec has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 113.44%. The company had revenue of $101.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Evertec will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Evertec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

