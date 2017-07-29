Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 33.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 84.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,643 shares. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $899.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

