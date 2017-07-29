EP Energy Corporation (EPE) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) has been given a $4.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPE. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EP Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EP Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 price target on EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EP Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) traded up 1.10% on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 416,361 shares. EP Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company’s market cap is $938.77 million.

In related news, VP Francis C. Olmsted III sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $71,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of EP Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of EP Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EP Energy Corporation

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

