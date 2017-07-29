Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Share Price

News articles about Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8186536085251 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Enterprise Financial Services Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 144,633 shares of the company traded hands. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Peter Benoist sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $445,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $127,012.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/enterprise-financial-services-corporation-efsc-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.