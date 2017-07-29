Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 91.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE EW) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,053 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $842 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corporation news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $5,386,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $656,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,951 shares of company stock valued at $20,780,242. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

