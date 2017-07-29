Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECHO. UBS AG raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded down 20.17% on Monday, reaching $13.85. 1,964,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company’s market cap is $339.82 million.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.25 million. Echo Global Logistics had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,986.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 77.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

