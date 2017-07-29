Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dupont Fabros Technology were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dupont Fabros Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dupont Fabros Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Dupont Fabros Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new position in Dupont Fabros Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dupont Fabros Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 812,819 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.68. Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.39. Dupont Fabros Technology had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dupont Fabros Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet, content providers, cloud providers, media, communications, healthcare and financial services.

