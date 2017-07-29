Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) opened at 52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $55.02.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.50 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $719,862.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $513,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,662. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

