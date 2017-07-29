Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.29 Million Position in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $46,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBNT. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,664,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,591,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks Inc. alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,689 shares. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 48.86% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.29 Million Position in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-46-29-million-stake-in-ubiquiti-networks-inc-nasdaqubnt-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Vetr upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.