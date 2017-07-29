Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE DLR) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,262 shares. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/digital-realty-trust-inc-nysedlr-position-boosted-by-confluence-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.