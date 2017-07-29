Diebold, Incorporated (DBD) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,688 shares. Diebold, Incorporated has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Get Diebold Incorporated alerts:

Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold, had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diebold, Incorporated will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Diebold,’s payout ratio is -10.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Diebold, in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Feltl & Co. began coverage on shares of Diebold, in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $121,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/diebold-incorporated-dbd-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance-updated.html.

About Diebold,

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.