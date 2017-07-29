Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,720 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,720 ($35.44) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,435 ($31.72) target price on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,175 ($28.34) price target on Diageo plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG set a GBX 2,450 ($31.92) price target on Diageo plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,480.82 ($32.32).

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE) traded up 1.39% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2442.00. 7,994,696 shares of the company traded hands. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,946.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,479.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 61.37 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,308.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,277.00.

In related news, insider Philip G. Scott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($29.74), for a total transaction of £182,640 ($237,936.43). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,291 ($29.85), for a total value of £473,412.24 ($616,743.41). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $10,102,307.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

