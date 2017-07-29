DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) traded down 9.43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 252,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company’s market cap is $121.00 million.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHI Group will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other.

