Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 84.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the first quarter worth $116,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 88.9% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 525.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE DVN) opened at 33.21 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Devon Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

