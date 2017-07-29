ASOS plc (ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,200 ($67.74) to GBX 6,000 ($78.17) in a research note published on Friday, June 30th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on ASOS plc from GBX 5,400 ($70.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.45) price objective on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on ASOS plc from GBX 5,900 ($76.86) to GBX 6,400 ($83.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on ASOS plc from GBX 6,300 ($82.07) to GBX 7,000 ($91.19) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,192.35 ($80.67).

Shares of ASOS plc (LON ASC) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5838.00. 177,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.84 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,825.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,729.60. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,069.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,497.00.

ASOS plc Company Profile

Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.

