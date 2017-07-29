David A. Sumoski Sells 2,537 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) insider David A. Sumoski sold 2,537 shares of Nucor Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $156,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nucor Corporation (NUE) opened at 57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $68.00.
Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 51,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Nucor Corporation during the first quarter worth $228,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 173.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nucor Corporation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nucor Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.76.
Nucor Corporation Company Profile
Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).
