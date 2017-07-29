Darrel S. Purdy Sells 21,200 Shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Stock

Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) insider Darrel S. Purdy sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$173,204.00.
Shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE POU) opened at 19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.73. Paramount Resources, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.41.
POU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.37.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.
